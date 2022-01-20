Wednesday's Child, 10-year-old Tamara dreams of a family to sing and dance with

A 10-year-old child should never be starved of kindness. Tamara is beautiful inside and out and only asks for a family with the same song in their heart.

DALLAS — During WFAA's Wednesday's Child taping at Mena's Dance Xchange in Dallas, 10-year-old Tamara was dancing on air. It was such a beautiful sight.

"I was dancing and listening to music," she said. "That's what I like to do."

The 10-year-old considers herself a "girly-girl," who thrives when she's learning. Her one-on-one instruction with the dance instructor was very special.

"I had a lot of fun!" she said.

Tamara likes it when people take the time to explain things to her. She is very smart and takes in information like a sponge.

She held her head high because of all the information she was retaining.

"Makes me feel proud of myself and confident," she said.

Tamara learned about dance and a lot more. Her instructor, Miss Danielle shared some words of wisdom with Tamara.

"Be creative, be courageous and never give up," said Tamara proudly.

Tamara has been in foster care for two and a half years. Her CPS caseworker said Tamara suffered years of abuse, and she needs a family who will see the song in her heart and appreciate it.

"That I'm intelligent, I'm pretty and I'm beautiful. And I'm smart and creative, kind and I'm helpful" said Tamara.

Tamara heard a lot of positive reinforcement. The kind of encouragement she's not used to getting.

When Cynthia Izaguirre told Tamara she saw God in her, along with joy Tamara became emotional.

She was not expecting to hear such nice things.

"No one really says that to me. People don't say that stuff like that... that much," she said, with tears rolling down her face.

A 10-year-old child should never be starved of kindness. Tamara is beautiful inside and out and only asks for a family with the same song in their heart.

"A fun family, and a family that likes to sing and dance," she said.

Tamara, may that forever family turn your tears of sadness into tears of joy.

For more information on how to adopt Tamara, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Tamara's name within the subject line.