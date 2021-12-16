Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Evan known for his infectious smile and laughter is in need of a forever family

His caseworker says if you are interested in adopting Evan, please do not reach out unless you're in it for the long haul.

DALLAS — Wednesday's Child, 10-year-old Evan's smile will melt your heart. He is an amazing little boy who needs a family who commits to him.

His caseworker says if you are interested in adopting Evan, please do not reach out unless you're in it for the long haul.

One of the things everyone loves about Evan is his sense of humor!

"My friends laugh at me because I'm funny and make funny jokes, and all that stuff," he said.

He had WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre laughing at the Dallas Zoo, especially when he was feeding the giraffes.

"They have long tongues, and they are kinda [sic] creepy!" he said laughing.

Evan could talk about these animals all day, just like he enjoyed telling the story about how he sometimes falls asleep at church.

"When they talk so much I go like asleep and my mom wakes me up, and I go, 'Yeah. Yeah, is it over?'"

Yep, Evan we've all been there!

This kid is hilarious and he's also sad.

"I don't like foster care," he said honestly.

Evan has spent almost half his life in the system.

"I would like a mom and a dad, an older brother or sister or younger brother or sister," he said.

Evan has special needs and will need behavioral therapy.

His caseworker said this beautiful child needs a tribe that will truly SEE HIM.

"My favorite subject is math, because I want to be a construction worker. If I want to be a construction worker, I'm going to have to learn math."

One thing Evan has recently learned is that he is hungry for something much more meaningful in his life.

"I want to be baptized! Never been baptized," he said.

He wants to be baptized in water to give him the strength to keep trusting in what he knows God has planned for him.

Evan's caseworker believes this moment is one of few opportunities left to find him a forever home.

It will happen, because Evan deserves it.

For more information on how to adopt Evan, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include his name within the subject line.