'I dream about having a family that loves me': Wednesday's Child, 11-year-old Olyvia hopes for second chance after failed adoption

"I love pink! My birthday's on August 25th, and I love people being around," said Olyvia.

DALLAS — Today's Wednesday's Child has had a lot of loss in her life. Olyvia is only 11 years old and shouldn't know what rejection feels like, but unfortunately, she does.

She's had a failed adoption and we pray that never happens again.

Olyvia's Court Appointed Special Advocate, Christine Stockmoe, says she is truly one of a kind.

"She will talk to anybody and everyone. Loves people," said Stockmoe.

WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre met up with the 11-year-old at the Dallas Arboretum, where they did science experiments, looked at flowers and people watched.

Olyvia wants to know everything about everyone she meets.

"What they're doing, what they're going to do and how they're going to do it," she said about her curiosity.

"Very observant little girl, very curious. She hears everything. She remembers everything," said Stockmoe.

Olyvia likes to discover new friendships and pours into the people who pour into her.

"I dream about having a family that loves me, takes care of me and doesn't treat me wrong," she said.

Olyvia trusts Stockmoe. She talks with her about the good and the bad.

"She is heart-loving. She is awesome. She has fun with me and she's pretty," said Olyvia.

"She means the world to me. I think about her day and night," said Stockmoe.

Olyvia's been in foster care three years. She has had a failed adoption and sadly, has been set aside by far too many people.

"Olyvia needs a family who will not turn their back on her. What worries me is that she'll linger in foster care," said Stockmoe.

The good news is that Olyvia's in a foster home where she's treated the way she wants to be treated.

"They treat me like I'm their own child," she said.

"She's in an amazing foster home right now getting what she needs, and she's got a great team behind her," said Stockmoe.

Izaguirre asked Olyvia what she wants to feel in her heart.

"I want to feel like I'm a good child and I'm a loving child," she responded.

"Olyvia, you are those things and so much more," Izaguirre said. "You are loved. Don't ever forget that."

For more information on how to adopt Olyvia, send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Olyvia's name within the subject line.