Wednesday's Child, 12-year-old Malayshia wants a forever family to cherish her for who she is and to make her feel safe

The 12-year-old has been in foster care for three years.

DALLAS — She tells it like it is!

That's what everyone who knows Malaysia says about her.

She's also a beautiful singer with a beautiful soul.

WFAA prays this story will help her out of the system and into a loving home with amazing parents.

Sometimes the greatest present is when others are present. A salon owner took the time to teach Malaysia an important lesson about cosmetology and kindness.

She showered Malaysia with hairstyling gifts and attention.

"I just wanna [sic] do hair and nails. And I might think about doing lashes," said Malaysia about her future endeavors.

Malaysia is an aspiring cosmetologist and a good student.

"I have all A's and B's," she told WFAA.

Malaysia loves math, science, hair and fashion!

"I know how to braid to the scalp and do box braids," she said proudly.

But if you get to the root of who Malaysia is, she's shy, faithful and the kind of person who knows how to let her hair down.

"I am funny all the time," she said.

If you ask her friends, this is what Malaysia believes they would say about her.

"They think I am almost the greatest."

Today, Malaysia felt safe and special. The staff at Bashia's Beauty Lounge in Arlington treated her like loving family. That's what makes Malaysia feel safe.

She wants parents who will take care of her and teach her how to love, by loving her.

"I would like the woman to be like girly, so that we could go do nails and stuff or get our hair done," she said.

Malaysia needs a forever family who truly wants to get to know her and will cherish her for who she is.

For more information on how to adopt Malaysia, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include Malaysia's name within the subject line.