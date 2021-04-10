Wednesday's Child: These sweet brothers will light up your life

Their names are David and Zydae and they've been in foster care for nine long years, which is why they can't wait to be adopted.

THE COLONY, Texas — Are you ready for sunshine? The brothers you're about to meet are two of the sweetest well-mannered young boys I've ever met.

Their names are David and Zydae and they've been in foster care for nine long years, which is why they can't wait to be adopted.

Zydae and David are two very special boys. We had a blast during our adventure to Jurassic World the Exhibition at Grandscape in The Colony. The brothers came face to face with the most real-looking dinosaurs they've ever seen!

"They almost tried to eat me," said Zydae as he grinned from ear to ear.

"It was terrifying and happy," said older brother David.

Only the big dinosaurs were frightening to them.

"I met baby dinosaurs," said Zydae.

Even though he's 10 years old and David is 12, they want to be someone's baby.

"I want a good family that makes me happy," said David.

"I wanna be somebody's baby because I want them to be nice to me and not whoop me all the time," said Zydae.

They want a parent who will hold their hearts and show them unconditional love.

"To give me a shelter over my head and give me clothes and give me shoes to wear every day," said David.

He and Zydae have been through some tough times together.

"He's part of my joy. He's part of my heart. He's part of my blood," said David about his little brother.

The two have a strong bond and lean on each other for support.

"I can't go a single day without him," said Zydae.

Which is why they need to be adopted together.

"He means to me like my whole heart," said David.

These brothers have overcome some scary moments. In fact, David says nightmares wake him up at night. He's learning to replace the bad dreams with good ones.

"I have powers. I can fix stuff with my hands, move stuff with my brain," he said about one recent dream.

David and Zydae try to be more like the superheroes they look up to.

"I like Green Lantern because he's strong and he's brave," said David.

"The Hulk 'cause he's strong," said Zydae.

But these sweet boys have a special superpower. Their greatest superpower is the power of love.

And they have a message for the family who will choose them as their sons.

"Thank you for sharing your love with us," said David.

For more information on how to adopt Zydae and David, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov