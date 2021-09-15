Wednesday's Child, 10-year-old Markes wants to share his love, dreams and talents with a forever family

"I'm good at loving people," says Markes. He has been in foster care for about five years.

DALLAS — Today's Wednesday's Child likes football, so WFAA took him to the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

He laughed, played, and talked about his dreams.

Maybe you can help them come true.

Markes, 10, couldn't believe he got to run on the field at AT&T stadium in Arlington. He's wants to run right into a family's heart as well.

"Somebody that's nice, cares about me and that has puppies," he said, when asked what kind of parents he wants.

He also dreams about a family who will appreciate his talents. He has range -- whether it's tossing around the football or showing off his highly flexible thumb.

Markes is proud of who he is.

"I'm good at giving people love," he said.

Markes came into the foster care system about five years ago, due to abuse and neglect.

Yet, despite the hurt and pain, he has so much love to share with a forever family.

"A mom and a dad is important to me," he said.

He wants parents who will pay attention to him.

"Treat me like I'm their son," said Markes.

He needs help with school, just like he helps his peers with their electronics. If someone has a problem, they already know to ask him.

"I just learned from Mr. Kevin my foster parent. He always taught me, and that's how I got good at it, so I started helping people with their electronics at school," he said.

At the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Markes felt right a home.

From running on the home field to getting VIP access to players locker rooms, Markes had a great time. He even got to see where the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders practice their moves.

He liked being front and center, but what Markes really needs is to be the center of attention of a loving family.

And it's only fitting that he enjoyed learning more about America's sweethearts because of his sweet demeanor.

Markes deserves a second chance to be someone's son.

For more information on how to adopt Markes, send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include Markes' name within the subject line.