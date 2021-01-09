Wednesday's Child, 15-year-old Makayla's ultimate sweet 16 birthday wish? To be adopted by a loving family

After several years in foster care, Makayla also wants a family who will give her the kind of love she gives away so freely.

Sometimes you meet someone who is simply unforgettable. Wednesday's Child, 15-year-old Makayla is that person, so get ready to smile and be shocked by her rare talent.

Makayla could pour love and affection over dogs all day long.

"I'm just the kind of person who's chill and stuff. I like animals a lot. I was raised on a ranch," she said.

She will celebrate her sweet 16 next month. Guess what she wants for her birthday?

"When I made a birthday list, I put a puppy on it because I want to raise a puppy or a kitten or both," she said.

After several years in foster care, Makayla also wants a family who will give her the kind of love she gives away so freely.

"I'm sweet, kind, shy. I'm very sensitive though. Like, you can yell at me and it makes me cry sometimes," she said softly.

WFAA asked Makayla what she loves about herself and didn't expect the response she gave.

"The fact that I can jump on my toes like this," she said.

Yes, Makayla said she has a genetic disorder where she can jump on her toes without it hurting.

It makes her laugh when people react with a bit of shock.

Just think about all the joy, excitement and love that Makayla has to offer.

"I don't want to spend the rest of my years as a kid in foster care, cuz [sic] it's like hard," she said.

Makayla wants a family. She also wants to turn her love for animals into a career.

"There's this college called Texas A&M, and I looked up the school, and they have a veterinarian assistant program, so I plan on going there," she said.

Until she becomes an Aggie, Makayla is planning her 16th birthday party and hoping her deepest wish comes true.

"To be adopted by a loving family," she said.

For more information on how to adopt Makayla, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include Makayla's name within the subject line.