Wednesday's Child, 6-year-old Liam is in need of a loving forever family who will keep him safe

DALLAS — Meet this happy boy! He enjoys positive encouragement, praise and hugs. He's also a child who has suffered a great deal in his past.

If you have experience working with children who have severe trauma and you're also looking to adopt, 6-year-old Liam could be the child you've been waiting for.

Liam had never seen anything like this. Rancher James Nelson of Grapevine showed Liam how to feed cattle.

It was a holy cow moment for sure!

In fact, Liam could feed cows until the cows come home.

He has a lot of energy and tenderness. His caseworker, Dinorah Hudson, says he aims to please.

"He's a happy boy and he wants to make his foster parents happy. That's very special to me," said Hudson.

She said it's important Liam has constant adult supervision and parents who are good at redirecting.

"He needs parents that have been trained to work with children with trauma," she said.

Liam has been through a lot of pain in his short life. He's a warrior.

While at Hall's Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze in Grapevine, he enjoyed the positive reinforcement from all of the advocates who chased after him.

This little pumpkin has made exceptional improvements both at home and at school since coming into the foster care system three years ago.

"He went through physical abuse real badly," said Hudson.

His advocates are looking for a family who helps him understand that discipline can be done with love and that no matter what he is safe.

"My hope for Liam is that he finds the family that will help him grow to be the best he can be," said Hudson.

Liam needs to be nurtured and comforted by patient parents who will constantly feed him love.

For more information on how to adopt Liam, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Liam's name within the subject line.