Wednesday's Child: Brothers Taurus and Elijah are best friends who want loving parents to adopt them

Brothers Taurus and Elijah hope to be adopted together!

DALLAS — This week's Wednesday's Child is a double dose of cuteness.

Rides, food, and happiness. Taurus and Elijah found all of it at the State Fair of Texas.

"I want to do everything because it's fun," said 6-year-old Taurus.

He and his little brother Elijah made some new memories.

"Big Tex! I like it," said Taurus, when he walked past the world's largest Cowboy.

Even though they look like twins, Elijah and Taurus are one year apart.

"If people want to be my friend, I also want to be their friend too," said Taurus.

His best friend is 5-year-old Elijah.

"I like my brother," said little Elijah, flashing a big smile.

These two brothers do everything together.

"I like my brother. He's important to me because he loves me, and I love him," said Taurus.

"They're currently living together, and we would like to keep them together," said Ebonee Kimbrough. She is Taurus and Elijah's CPS Caseworker.

She wants to give them their best shot at a forever family.

"The perfect ideal family for Elijah and Taurus are a mom and dad. They said they'd like siblings. They want a mom and dad to spend time with them and go places with them. They want a dad that's very active," said Kimbrough.

"I want to help people. I just want to help," said Taurus.

One day he wants to be a firefighter. Taurus wants to help protect others the way, he says, Jesus protects him.

"I love him," he said about Jesus.

Taurus and Elijah go to church regularly and say they love their foster parents. But most of all, they love each other very much.

The prayer is that their next trip to the State Fair of Texas is with parents who will help them create some of the best memories of their lives.

For more information on how to adopt Taurus and Elijah, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include their names within the subject line.