Wednesday's Child: Brothers 10-year-old Keshawn and 8-year-old Kendrick hope 'a good family' adopts them together

Kendrick expressed his frustrations about moving from foster home to foster home, in a system where there aren't enough facilities to house foster children.

DALLAS — Two young brothers have worked very hard to follow the right path, despite the cards they were dealt in life. Their advocates told WFAA, they can teach people a lesson about perseverance.

On the flip side, they need parents to teach them how loving a family can be.

Both 10-year-old Keshawn and 8-year-old Kendrick are proud athletes.

"First, I have to stay in shape," said Keshawn, while Kendrick said, "I was born fast and I'm a fast runner."

Kendrick's also quick to say how cool his big brother is.

"He's the best brother ever. He cares about me, and he takes care of me," he said.

Keshawn is on the ball when it comes to being his very best.

"You can practice whatever sport you like, and if you practice it, then you'll get better at it," he said, when asked about his impressive soccer skills.

"You have to be fast on your feet," added Kendrick, who's also a talented soccer player.

These brothers share a love of the sport.

"It actually burns calories, and it's a good exercise," said Keshawn.

Most importantly, these brothers share a lot of love for one another. They love each other the way all siblings do!

"Sometimes he can be annoying, but most of the time he can be great," said Keshawn.

These children have been through a lot together and are now making it through foster care together.

Keshawn says playing soccer calms him down every time.

"If I'm angry, all I can do is just kick my anger out to the ball," he said.

Kendrick expressed his frustrations about moving from foster home to foster home, in a system where there aren't enough facilities to house foster children.

"I have to move from house to house a lot. Kind of irritating because I have to keep moving over and over," he said.

What Kendrick and Keshawn need is love.

"A good family," said Kendrick.

With sheer will power, these brothers have overcome so much. Their teachers call them a success story.

All these brothers want is for loving parents to call them home.

For more information on how to adopt Kendrick and Keshawn please send all approved home studies to

LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include their names within the subject line.