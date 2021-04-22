Wednesday's Child: Brothers, 10-year-old Draylon and 11-year-old Derrick hope to find forever family together

Almost three years in foster care have taught Draylon and Derrick not to be afraid of their situation, but rather to rely on each other.

DALLAS — If you have a loving relationship with a brother, you know the bond is unbreakable. For Derrick and Draylon, it's what gets them through a very uncertain time in foster care.

What is certain, though, is how special they are.

WFAA was present as the two brothers had an adventure at the Dallas Zoo.

"The anteater was my favorite, because they have long sticky tongues and can eat off your hand," said 10-year-old Draylon.

His older brother Derrick preferred feeding the giraffes.

"A giraffe, because they're much bigger, and taller, and they're more friendly and have good eyesight. They're fast," Derrick said about his favorite animal.

Draylon and 11-year-old Derrick appreciate every moment together.

"He's my brother and he's 10 years old. He was born in 2010, and I just don't want to lose him," said Derrick about his little brother.

"It's important for us to be in the same home," said Derrick, as Draylon nodded in agreement.

Sometimes siblings in foster care get separated. Not the case here.

"If I had one wish, I would wish that we would always live in the same house no matter what we go through. That we would still be together," said Derrick.

They want a home that's safe.

"I want a family that takes care of us. That loves us and they don't want to lose us, just as much as we don't want them to," said Draylon.

They want a home that makes them stronger, just like the superheroes they look up to.

"I like Flash and the Incredible Hulk, because the Flash is faster and the Incredible Hulk is stronger," said Derrick.

Draylon prefers Superman because he can fly.

"Maybe sometime in the future we will be able to fly and do stuff we never thought we'd be able to do a long time ago," he said.

Derrick and Draylon have big goals.

Listen to what Draylon told WFAA. Remember, he's only 10: "I want to be a writer and an illustrator that draws graphic designs, and I want to live in Minneapolis, and I want to go to the Minneapolis College of Art Design."

He writes comic books. But the title he chose for one is heartbreaking. It reads "Diary of a Friendly, Awesome, Amazing Kid in a World by Himself."

It's a title no child should ever have to write from experience.

Draylon and Derrick are good children who love each other and can't wait to love their forever family.

For more information on Derrick and Draylon, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov.