Wednesday's Child, 15-year-old Raymond desires a family, wants a chance to be someone's son

DALLAS — When was the last time you went outside to calm down and find your peace? Today's Wednesday's Child does it all the time.

WFAA planned a big outdoor adventure for 15-year-old Raymond, so that he'd be in his element. He had a good time and deserved it and so much more.

Sometimes a good laugh is all we need to come out of our shell. Raymond loves a good joke and being outside.

"It's peaceful. It's not like being surrounded by a bunch of people. I'm not really a social person, but at the same time, I am," he said.

Raymond is soft spoken and easy to get along with.

"I like to go outside. Go explore places and all that," he said.

WFAA met with Raymond at "Official Paintball Games of Texas" in Forney.

The new adventure made Raymond smile. And none of the shots he took stung nearly as much as what he's gone through in life.

"To me I haven't really had people I can call parents, so I don't really know," he said.

Raymond doesn't know what it's like to feel loving support from parents, but it's all he desires.

"Like actually people wanting to adopt me and all that, like actually (people) that would care," he said.

Raymond cares about others, especially homeless people. He always gives them money.

"I do it cause I used to be homeless for a while, so I know what they're going through. It's not fun," he said.

In foster care for five years, Raymond has had to fight battles no child his age should ever face.

"I would like to have a family that could help me," he said.

Raymond said he needs help with school and wants a family that will do things with him, like join him on a bike ride.

More than anything, he hopes for a forever family who will wholeheartedly give him a chance to be their son.

For more information on Raymond, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include Raymond's name within the subject line.