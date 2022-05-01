Her family couldn't take care of her due to her medical needs. Now Wednesday's Child, 11-year-old Andrea is up for adoption

"She loves people. She loves to just be a part of the family," said Christian McKinney. She is Andrea's caseworker.

DALLAS — This New Year means a new beginning for a little girl in foster care who we need to find a forever family.

Simply put, we cannot let her stay in the custody of the state.

And this is why.

Andrea, 11, loves to dance. And she gives away her love unlike anyone WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre has ever met. When the WFAA crew met her at the Dallas World Aquarium in December, she jumped into Izaguirre's arms.

"She loves people. She loves to just be a part of the family," said Christian McKinney. She is Andrea's caseworker.

Over the last three years in foster care, Andrea has filled McKinney and all of those who have met her with joy.

"Though limited communication is there, the emotional expression of her feelings are there. You'll never not know what she's needing," said McKinney.

Andrea is one big cuddle bug! Before going dancing at the annual Christmas party at the Dallas World Aquarium, she got to hold a penguin and see the fish.

But like the sloth, she only wanted to be held.

When you spend time with Andrea, it's so evident that she desperately needs parents helping her and not the state.

Andrea can't speak in sentences; she needs help walking and she will never be able to live alone.

"She ended up here because of her medical needs," said McKinney.

Andrea had a family she loved, but they couldn't take care of her.

"She's been in care since 2018 and she's gonna [sic] need a family that says I'm gonna [sic] take her on forever. She'll never be able to live on her own," said McKinney.

Make no mistake about it, though, Andrea is very aware of what's happening around her.

"She understands us. She understands everything," said McKinney.

This is why McKinney needs you to understand this: "She's such a sweet, loving girl. And she deserves a loving family," McKinney said, wiping away tears in an emotional moment.

The state shouldn't be anyone's parent, especially not for a little girl who needs the protection of parents the rest of her life.

"Mama," yelled out Andrea. "Mama."

For more information on how to adopt Andrea, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Andrea's name within the subject line.