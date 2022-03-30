Wednesday's Child: These 2 sports-loving brothers want to be adopted into a family who will take a shot a loving them

Brothers Julian, 13, and Angel, 11, are huge football and basketball fans who both want a second shot at parents.

DALLAS — A pair of brothers had a WFAA laughing throughout the entire taping of Wednesday's Child at the Sportsplex in Dallas.

"So really, my mom. I don't wanna [sic] say she didn't care about us, but she didn't have any time for us," said 13-year-old Julian in a quiet voice.

It's painful to hear a child say something like that, but it hasn't stopped Julian or his 11-year-old brother Angel from wanting to be adopted by parents who will want to make time for them.

"I like to play football, to be energetic. I like to hustle people for snacks," said Angel with a smile.

He calls himself a foodie.

"I like to eat food a lot. My favorite snack is M&M's. The blue ones with peanuts in them," he said.

More on his love for food in a moment.

But first, listen to his positive attitude about foster care. He and his brother have been in care since 2018. Angel said it's been a good thing and not something that makes him sad.

"You get a new, fresh start," he said.

These boys are optimistic about their future. Julian encourages his little brother to be his best.

"I tell him to stay out of trouble, stay in school and don't do anything illegal," said Julian.

"He's a good older brother," said Angel, after both admitted they annoy each other sometimes.

At the end of the day, though, they are family, and they take care of each other.

Kindness starts at home and Julian understands that. His caseworker said he's very empathetic. She wants a forever family for them who is consistent and patient.

"I'm hoping for a family to care for me and take care of me," said Julian.

As for Angel, remember when I said he's a foodie, listen to what he said when asked what kind of family he wants to adopt him.

"I want a Black family, because they know how to cook for sure!" he said emphatically.

Apparently, it's true, the way to a boy's heart really is through his stomach!

But in all honesty, any family willing to invest in Angel and Julian would be a slam dunk.

For more information on how to adopt Julian and Angel, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Julian and Angel's names within the subject line.