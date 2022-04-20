Wednesday’s Child: This 15-year-old girl with a lot of heart and soul, prays for a forever family to love her

What's remarkable about 15-year-old Lizzy is how determined she is not to let her past get in the way of her future.

DALLAS — Today's Wednesday's Child really leaves her mark.

Her name is Elizabeth, aka Lizzy. The girl with a lot of heart and soul.

WFAA asked her, how she would describe Lizzy.

"An amazing, sweet, caring, loving girl and she's smart, pretty, inspiring and loves helping people," she said about herself confidently.

Lizzy recently turned 15. She's been in and out of foster care since the 3rd grade.

During an emotional moment, she opened up about the pain she carries with her.

"I never had a good childhood, so I want to embrace it when I'm 15 before I get to be an adult, and just having fun with friends while I can," she said, with her eyes filled with tears.

Lizzy has a painful past. She said 5-year-old Lizzy needed a hug.

"15-year-old Lizzy would probably need a hug too, since she's gone through so much, and her past has been really bad, and it's not OK for her," she said about herself, holding back tears.

In order to keep a healthy balance in her life, Lizzy keeps moving forward.

"My life right now is amazing," she said.

Lizzy has a foster family who cares, she's keeping up her fitness and she just celebrated a birthday. She still hopes to somehow have a quinceañera this year.

"It's a Mexican birthday party for 'Sweet 15' basically," she said.

If it's meant to be, she said God will make it happen. She relies on Him for everything.

"I pray to Him for me to have a better life and to keep me strong and always wise, and to always bring people up and never down," she said tearfully.

Lizzy's in a good place right now, and she's preparing to sign up for something big.

"I want to go to college and join the Marines, because I'm a good swimmer and I love helping people," she said.

While becoming a Marine is special, becoming someone's daughter will be the most meaningful.

For more information on how to adopt Lizzy, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Lizzy's name within the subject line.