What would make a Child Protective Services caseworker break down in tears in the middle of an interview?

It happened during a taping in December when WFAA asked him a question about the foster teenager he is trying to get adopted.

The family who adopts 16-year-old Gavin, better be into cars.

It's one of his two favorite hobbies.

"Cars. That's one of them. One of the things I'm best at and then music."

Gavin knows cars. The confidence he gains from that knowledge is priceless.

"I'm a talented person. I'm unique. You can't find people like me."

He is certainly one of a kind.

Gavin is shy, yet quirky and incredibly sweet. Anyone who meets Gavin will walk away with a smile and with some wisdom about how cars function.

Gavin loves working on cars

Just ask his adoption worker with CPS.

"If we see a nice car pass by he can tell me the year, the make the model. Everything," Immanuel Harris said.

He wants to see Gavin find a loving home.

When the teen showed up in old clothes for this Wednesday's Child interview, Harris did what a father would do.

He took Gavin to Burlington and spent his own money to buy him a new sharp outfit.

When WFAA asked him why he did it, Harris lost it. He didn't need words. His tears said it all.

Immanuel Harris is Gavin's adoption worker with CPS

Harris knows the pain Gavin has been through in his short life.

He knows a lot is at stake during this interview and Harris was going to make sure Gavin looked his best for this opportunity to find a family.

"So a lot of my kids on my caseload I look at them as if they're my kids and if I see my son with something on and I didn't like it, I'm taking him shopping," Harris said.

He then joked that his wife was going to get on his case for blowing their monthly budget.

Not surprisingly, Gavin got up and showed Harris how thankful he is with a big hug.

"If I had to choose a caseworker out of any of them I would still choose you," said Gavin.

Gavin's been in foster care for five years. He's been in the same foster home all of those years because, like Harris, he has a foster dad who is understanding, patient and caring.

Gavin and his foster care father

"Let's put it this way, you can't hardly find anybody like him because the things he'll do for you there's no other foster parent that will do that," said Gavin.

His foster dad takes him and his foster brothers on fun outings and makes sure they are all active in the church. That's where Gavin says he is involved with youth ministry.

Gavin wants parents who treat him like his foster dad does.

"To be cared about. Most of my life I've went with nothing but pain and the memories I have. And I mean, I've been through a lot."

Gavin needs parents who will steer him in the right direction.

And as you've seen, his gratitude will fill any home with joy.

For more information on Gavin, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us, if you're already licensed.

Please remember to include the child's name within the subject line. If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.

