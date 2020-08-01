Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Savannah

DALLAS — When life pushes her down, 11-year-old Savannah pulls herself up.

We saw her do this time and again in her gymnastics class at ASI Gymnastics in Lakewood.

Gymnastics is teaching Savannah a lot of discipline.

Discipline is what she hopes a family can also provide, along with plenty of love and one-on-one attention.

"I never had a mom that was so great to me and loving," she said about not having parents.

Savannah wasn't sure what to expect from being a Wednesday's Child.

We explained the goal of the program: to try and find her an adoptive family and a home. Her reaction was priceless.

She yelled out a happy "Yes!"

Savannah is only 11 years old, yet this is her second time in foster care. Unfortunately, she is used to disappointment.

When her adoption with a relative did not work out, she returned to foster care.

It's not a place she wants to be.

"[It's] been really horrible," she told us.

Things got better, though, in the last several months. She moved into a new foster home where she attends church regularly.

"We do fun things, like we pray to God, we read the Bible."

Savannah has a foster mom she really likes.

"She's been nice to me and she's been kind to me. She's loving and she's caring."

Savannah needs a lot of structure.

With a good routine and nurturing, her caseworkers say she thrives.

She also has a true gift.

Wednesday's Child: Savannah

WFAA

Savannah knows how to express herself very well. She has good diction and when she trusts someone, she opens up.

Her caseworkers say that is her gift.

But if you ask Savannah, the only gift she wants to talk about is having parents.

"I can't wait to meet them," she said.

One day Savannah is going to jump her way into a parent's heart, and you heard her: she can't wait to meet you.

For more information on Savannah, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us, if you're already licensed. Please remember to include the child's name within the subject line. If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at (817)-304-1272.

More Wednesday's Child: