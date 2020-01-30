Mother Teresa once said, "Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."

This 6-year-old girl has suffered a traumatic brain injury. She doesn't walk or speak but she gives you great love by simply smiling.

It's hard to imagine anyone could hurt their child enough to leave them in a wheelchair and without the ability to speak, but Child Protective Services says that's what happened to Ky'lee when she was a baby.

She is now 6 years old.

"She has a traumatic brain injury so she has a lot of trauma from that. She cannot walk at this time, doesn't have a lot of words so she needs a family that can be patient with her," said Ky'lee's foster mom, Yvonne Dixon.



Ky'lee has been in foster care all her life.

Dixon was the only person who got Ky'lee to smile for us during the taping. It was magical to see Ky'lee respond with a great big smile.

If your first instinct is to feel sorry for Ky'lee, she doesn't need that. Ky'lee needs someone to take her little hand, lift her out of foster care and fiercely protect her the way her big brother does when he sees her.

"It made me feel so happy today because I got to see her and I just wanted to know how she's doing," KJ said.



Ky'lee's doting 10-year-old brother will be adopted separately to up their chances of finding a forever home.

KJ worries about his younger sister who will need assistance to live for the rest of her life.

"I'm worried that one day when she finds her forever family that her parents are going to die when she's older and she will really need help," he said.



Ky'lee needs adopted parents who are in it for the long haul.



"I hope she can find a family that can really love her the way she is and help her to progress as little or as much as she might throughout her life," said Dixon.



If you've ever had a calling to adopt a child with special needs, Ky'lee is your girl.

Her challenges are not a burden, but rather a gift.



"She is a happy, silly playful little thing," said Dixon.



Ky'lee is curious, full of joy and doesn't need anyone's pity, she needs your love.

Just wait and see what that does for her.

For more information on Ky'lee, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us.

Please remember to include Ky'lee's name within the subject line. If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.

