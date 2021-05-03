'Will you please give me an adoptive home,' prays Wednesday's Child, 13-year-old Christopher

Christopher strongly desires a family who will work with him, fight for him and show him that he can do anything.

Every day, a child in the foster care system hopes and prays for their forever family. The older you get, the harder it is to keep a positive attitude. But not for 13-year-old Christopher.

He's got two big things going for him.

He's confident about his future, and he's got a CPS caseworker who loves him.

In this world, you have slam dunk moments. For Christopher, that would be God answering his prayer.

"Will you please give me an adoptive home," he said during a WFAA interview. It's the request he makes daily in his prayers.

He wants to build memories with a family who will help push him forward.

"My dream is to be a firefighter. I want to help people and rescue animals," he said.

Christopher's CPS caseworker is fiercely protective of him.

"I love that kid, and I want this baby to get his family. He's a big-hearted kid. He loves people," Tamaya Reese said. "That's a kid that doesn't see limitations and I don't want anybody to see him and feel that he has limitations."

Sadly, Christopher has lost track of how many years he's been in foster care. When asked how long he's been in care, he said "forever."

Every missed shot at a family is a lost opportunity to help this young man with special needs. He needs more than the state taking care of him.

"Christopher is not a child that sees himself as having different challenges. He feels that he can accomplish anything and overcome anything. And he's funny. He has a sense of humor like nobody else," said Reese.

Christopher strongly desires a family who will work with him, fight for him and show him that he can do anything.

"He needs a family that's going to love him and be patient with him. Most of all, Christopher needs a family that's going to accept him for who he is," said Reese.

Christopher believes he will have his shot of having a forever family. And so do his advocates.

"I'm glad that he continues to have that hope, that one day it's going to be my turn," said Reese.

For more information on Christopher, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov.