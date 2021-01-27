Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Andrew has faith he'll find a forever family

Andrew says he knows God has a plan for him: "I will have a family one day. I believe it."

DALLAS — Being the center of attention sure feels good sometimes.

It's especially satisfying for 11-year-old Andrew, who's been through so much in his short life.

"I think it's awesome, it's pretty awesome," he said about his recent opportunity to visit the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Andrew has been in foster care for a year-and-a-half.

He says he misses his biological family, especially his siblings and older brother Damion, who always had faith in him.

"I love you. I couldn't hope for a better brother," he said in a message to Damion, hoping his brother reads this.

Andrew is wise beyond his years. He says he owns the pain he feels as he moves forward in his life.

"We don't always get what we want but we do always get what we need," he said confidently.

Andrew says he knows that God has a game plan for him.

"He's the one that's watching us. He's the one that's cheering us on, too. He's the one that gave us the faith. He's the one that's in charge," he said.

Andrew is a brilliant young boy. He excels at school and in athletics.

He wants to become like Dak Prescott or Zeke Elliott in the future.

"If you're an athlete on the field like Dak or Zeke you're getting on the field and you feel all those audiences cheering for you," he said.

Andrew doesn't need a stadium full of people to cheer him on -- just a forever family.

"I would want a mom with two brothers and a dad," he said about finding a loving family.

Because of past abuse, Andrew only recently built up the courage to tell Child Protective Services he's okay with a dad adopting him, too.

"Now I feel confident about having a dad," he said.

One thing Andrew is most confident about is his larger-than-life faith.

"I will have a family one day. I believe it."

Andrew wants any potential adoptive families to know this:

"I would say thank you. I appreciate it and one day I would want to meet them," he said smiling.