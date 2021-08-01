'A mom and a dad are all I want': Meet Wednesday's Child, 10-year-old Jevonte

A shot at a family is the only thing Jevonte is asking for this New Year.

In this new year, comes renewed hope for one young man who wants to be loved and held by parents.

Jevonte is 10 years old and wants a chance to be someone's son.

After watching how sweet and tender Jevonte is, WFAA hopes there's a long line of people wanting to call him their son.

"A mom and a dad are all I want," Jevonte said.

Jevonte said he'll be a good child. One who listens, and one who will make his parents proud.

Porsha Young has been Jevonte's CPS Caseworker for two years.

"He's just a very sweet kid. His smile brightens up everyone's day. He just needs someone that is very patient with him and willing to work with him," she said.

On the autism spectrum, Jevonte has been in foster care three years. He was abused and neglected, often showing up to school without a bath.

"I was dirty. I didn't take a shower and kids started making fun of me," Jevonte said.

"When kids tease him, it just makes him feel sad," said Young.

Young and Jevonte have a bond. He shares a lot with her and she listens.

"He's taught me how to draw Dragon Ball Z characters. He's taught me a lot about dinosaurs and bones and fossils, and he's shown me a lot of love and loyalty."

Jevonte likes to draw.

When he pictures a family in his head, he pictures this: "I would draw a house, a mom and a dad and me," he said smiling.

And if he could draw the perfect scenario of how parents treat him, it would show three things.

"Love me. Feed me and keep me clean," he said not wanting to go through what he went through in the past.

"I just hope he finds his forever family. A mom and a dad that love him. A strong father figure that will guide him in life and that nurturing mother who will keep him calm and give him a hug after a long day at school," said Young.

No child should be 10 years old and asking for the chance to be someone's son, but here we are.

Jevonte only wants to hear the following words from a parent.

"I love you and you matter," he said.

For more information on Jevonte, send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Jevonte's name within the subject line.