'I have a loving and caring family': Former Wednesday's Child, 12-year-old Joshua celebrates adoption

After his parents saw him on WFAA's Wednesday's Child report more than a year ago, they knew Josh was their son.

DALLAS — WFAA has a wonderful update that's just what the doctor ordered. A 12-year-old boy featured in 2019 at the State Fair of Texas just got adopted.

He is living his best life thanks to a large group of people who fought hard to get him to this point.

On a recent Zoom call Dec. 3, you could see the joy everyone was feeling. Nearly 30 people joined the meeting to watch something very special happen in Denton Co. Judge Jonathan Bailey's courtroom.

"Do you solemnly swear the testimony you're about to give in this case will be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help you God," asked the judge, to which adoptive mom responded, "I do."

Judge Bailey presided over Joshua's adoption. After his parents saw him on WFAA's Wednesday's Child report more than a year ago, they knew Josh was their son.

Josh was in foster care for six years and suffered more pain than could be imagined.

But he also found advocates. All of them were there on Dec. 3, along with many new family members.

They shared pictures with WFAA. One photo was taken the day of his adoption. It was a beautiful selfie with Josh and his entire forever family.

Another picture was taken on Christmas. Josh was humbled to have Christmas presents and a lot of them.

Jose sent WFAA a message. Anchor Cynthia Izaguirre asked him if he was happy.

"Yes I'm happy because I have brothers and sisters, and I have a loving and caring family," he said in a video his family recorded.

His mom added, "We're just excited. Feels great to be able to be there for Josh, to give him the family he was looking for. Love our Joshie."

"Joshua, you have what they call an infectious smile. Your smile makes me want to smile," said Judge Bailey.

Josh's advocates cried tears of joy for a little boy who deserves the world and now has it.

It was all thanks to people who cared and never gave up on him.

"I'm very proud on behalf of the state of Texas to grant this adoption," said Judge Bailey.

Josh used to celebrate birthdays and holidays without a family, but not anymore.

Today Josh is celebrated for the wonderful way he has touched hearts. He's a gift.

For more information on how to adopt a child, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov.

Please remember to include the child's name within the subject line.