Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Alex hopes to help other foster kids like her

"I'm thinking about being a social worker or being an attorney for foster kids," she said.

DALLAS — Everything really is bigger in Texas. We met up with 16-year-old Alex at the Home of The Dallas Cowboys. She was in awe.

"Feels amazing. I feel cool," she said about stepping onto the field where the Cowboys play. Just like football players have a purpose to entertain and win, she told us about her purpose.

"My purpose is to put a smile on other people's faces and my face," she said.

Home is something Alex will never take for granted.

"I believe in God, so I feel like He's saying, 'It's your time. Your time has come,'" she said about getting adopted.

Alex has waited long enough for her Forever Home.

She has endured 10 years in foster care, and too many placements to count.

"I get attached and then I gotta go," she said. "It's not fair."

Alex has also been a Wednesday's Child before, five years ago.

Alex has grown from a beautiful little girl to a beautiful young lady.

"I like my eyes, they're green. My personality in my opinion is great!"

She's fun, smart and so compassionate.

She's also future-focused. When she grows up, she wants to do something to help other foster children. Having been one herself, she will understand their pain.

"I'm thinking about being a social worker or being an attorney for foster kids," she said.

Alex has a lesson to teach younger foster children.

"You do matter. You do have a purpose believe it or not because we're not here just for no reason. There's a reason."

In two years, Alex turns 18. She says she's not worried about aging out of foster care.

"No, because I feel like I'm going to be with a family, so I don't have to worry about that."

Everything is bigger —and better— in Texas, including people's hearts.

"I want a Forever Family," she said.

Alex knows it's her turn now!

"Just remember your scars are not temporary, your situation is," she said wisely.

Alex was put on this Earth to be someone's daughter, and that's why she can smile knowing it will happen.