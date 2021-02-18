No power? Here's where to get free firewood, food, water, warmth in North Texas

Organizations across North Texas are coming together to help provide resources from free firewood to hot meals and even water to help residents without power.

Updated Saturday with North Texas Food Bank events.

Many North Texans remain without power after the winter storm that hit the state earlier in the week. The outages have also impacted water treatment plants in several cities, which is leaving some people without water as well.

Below are some resources for people who may be looking for ways to get warm, hydrated, or find a warm meal.

Need firewood?

The Fort Worth-based moving company, Gozova, is delivering free firewood to anyone in need in the DFW Metroplex. The company is prioritizing people who are without power and unable to leave to pick up supplies themselves.

If you're in need of firewood, just fill out this form on Gozova's website. The company is also accepting firewood donations from people or groups who want to contribute.

The company is utilizing the help of volunteer drivers to ensure the firewood gets delivered to people as quickly as possible.

Hungry?

While people remain without power, or in some cases water, cooking a meal may be difficult. Several restaurants in D-FW are open and serving up hot food.

For a full list of restaurants, click here.

Friendship-West Baptist Church at 2020 W. Wheatland Road in Dallas has organized three events to give away free groceries and hot meals.

Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10:00 a.m. families and individuals will receive food boxes with fresh groceries and bottled water, while supplies last.

Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10:00 a.m. free hot meals will be distributed while supplies last.

Sunday, Feb. 21 at noon, Friendship-West Baptist Church is partnering with Sankofa Kitchen for a free hot meal distribution, while supplies last.

Stewpot Dallas is feeding people at the Bridge Homeless Recover Shelter and at the convention center. Go here for more information.

Meals in Keller

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday there will be six restaurants that will set up a free hot meal distribution at The Bowden in Keller.

Meals are prepared and provided by FNG Eats, Sweet Memories Catering, JRs bbq, DeVivos, Jason's Deli, Lost Cajun, and Hook & Ladder Pizza.

All meals will be prepared without water use, since the area is under a boil water notice.

The public’s asked to pull up in their car, tell the runners how many mouths to feed, and they’ll receive individual packaged to-go containers for the amount requested.

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank will be holding four distribution events in response to this week’s winter storms.

All four events are open to anyone who may need help during this time. Volunteers are needed for the Herman Clark Stadium events to help with registration, traffic control, and food distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.

Below is a list of the events:

Thursday, Feb. 18: Emergency Food Box Distribution from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at TAFB’s Distribution Center, 2600 Cullen St. in Fort Worth. SNAP assistance will be available on-site to help answer questions about the application process and help to complete applications.

Friday, Feb. 19: TAFB’s Weekly Mega Mobile Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium at 5201 CA Roberson Blvd in Fort Worth. Volunteers are needed for this event.

Saturday, Feb. 20: Special Distribution Event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium. Volunteers are needed for this event.

Monday, Feb. 22: Special Distribution Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium. Volunteers are needed for this event.

The North Texas Food Bank

NTFB will host two Mobile Pantry distributions Saturday. People will be able to attend the drive-thru distribution and receive pre-kitted meal boxes thanks to a large food donation from HelloFresh and their delivery partner Grand Husky Logistics.

Below are the locations and times:

Saturday 1 pm. to 3 p.m. at UNT Dallas, 7300 University Hills Blvd

at UNT Dallas, 7300 University Hills Blvd Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Church in Plano, 3301 Preston Rd.

Need water?

Natural Grocers will be providing free filtered water through Feb. 23.

The company says to fill up on free water, customers will need to provide their own jugs or bottles and select stores will have an assortment for purchase. Then, customers will take their filled receptacle to the register. Each person will be limited to two gallons of water.

The City of Plano is giving out bottled water from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Grace Church Plano for anyone whose water has been shut off due to broken pipes. The church is located at 3301 Preston Road.

The City of Garland has bottled water available for residents without water. A drive-thru pickup will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Central Library, 625 Austin St, in the west parking lot. The city says it will continue to distribute water while supply is available.

Anyone able to donate water is asked to do so at the following two locations:

Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery – 509 W. State St.

Rosalind Coffee – 107 N. Sixth St.

The City of Fort Worth is giving out water at these locations on Saturday:

Most will distribute bottled water, some require that you bring your own container.

Station 25, 3801 North Main St. (Bottled water) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Dr. (Bottled water) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trinity Springs Middle School, 3550 Keller Hicks Road (Bottled water) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. RD Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Road (Both bottled water and some available to fill containers) Opens at 11 a.m.

Opens at 11 a.m. Western Hills High School, 3600 Boston Ave. (Bottled water) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 North Normandale St. (Both bottled water and some available to fill containers) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3108 Wilbarger (Both bottled water and some available to fill containers) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Martin Luther King Community Center, 5565 Truman Dr. (Both bottled water and some available to fill containers) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Greenbriar Community Center, 5200 Hemphill, (Both bottled water and some available to fill your containers) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lake Country Christian School, 7050 Lake Country Dr., (Bring your own container) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the city-operated sites, some breweries are offering water to residents. Please call to confirm hours.

CowTown Brewery, 1301 E Belknap St.

Panther Island Brewing, 501 N Main St.

Hop Fusion Ale Works, 200 E Broadway Ave.

Wild Acre Brewing, 1734 E El Paso St.

Residents need to bring their own containers for all breweries.

The City of Farmers Branch will be providing free water on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13333 Senlac Drive.

Residents are asked to:

Bring their own water container

Park inside the parking lot

Observe a 10 gallon limit per day

The City of Garland has set up bottled water distribution at the Central Library, located at 625 Austin Street. A drive-thru pickup area will be set up in the west parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

If you would like to donate water, go to Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery at 509 W. State Street or Rosalind Coffee at 107 N. Sixth Street.

Warming centers

Dozens of warming centers are open across North Texas. They are offering people without power a place to come and get warm, charge their devices, and rest for a bit. Some centers are also allowing pets.

For a full list of warming centers, click here.

Power

The Home Depot Foundation is donating generators for the city of Dallas to distribute to seniors and families. The supplies will be gathered and prepared this week and delivered once road conditions are safe.

Telehealth

GoodRx is offering free telehealth visits to Texans through the end of February.

GoodRx provides treatment for medical problems such as the flu, UTIs, short-term medication refills, and more. Prescriptions can be picked up at the pharmacy or mailed directly to a patient’s home.