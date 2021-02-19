LIST: Water distribution events planned across North Texas

A number of cities in North Texas are under boil water orders or have been asked to conserve water. These distribution events aim to help those communities.

Updated Saturday with new locations.

With millions of Texans under boil water orders or with no access to water due to damage caused by extremely cold temperatures, a number of water distribution options have opened across North Texas.

Here's a look at the distribution events that WFAA knows about:

Dallas

Recreation centers that served at warming centers will now be water fill-up stations Saturday and Sunday. Up to five gallons are allowed per household and people must bring their own containers.

The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:

3114 Clymer St. 75212

3710 N. Hampton Rd. 75229

3212 Winnetka Ave. 75212

10011 Midway Road rd. 75229

Garland

The City of Garland has set up bottled water distribution at the Central Library, located at 625 Austin Street. A drive-thru pickup area will be set up in the west parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

If you would like to donate water, go to Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery at 509 W. State Street or Rosalind Coffee at 107 N. Sixth Street.

Farmers Branch

The City of Farmers Branch will be providing free water on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13333 Senlac Drive.

Residents are asked to:

Bring their own water container

Park inside the parking lot

Observe a 10 gallon limit per day

Fort Worth

The City of Fort Worth is giving out water at these locations on Saturday:

Most will distribute bottled water, some require that you bring your own container.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Station 25, 3801 North Main St. (Bottled water)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Dr. (Bottled water)

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Trinity Springs Middle School, 3550 Keller Hicks Road (Bottled water)

Opens at 11 a.m., RD Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Road (Both bottled water and some available to fill containers)

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Western Hills High School, 3600 Boston Ave. (Bottled water)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 North Normandale St. (Both bottled water and some available to fill containers)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3108 Wilbarger (Both bottled water and some available to fill containers)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Martin Luther King Community Center, 5565 Truman Dr. (Both bottled water and some available to fill containers)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Greenbriar Community Center, 5200 Hemphill (Both bottled water and some available to fill your containers)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lake Country Christian School, 7050 Lake Country Dr., (Bring your own container)

In addition to the city-operated sites, some breweries are offering water to residents. Please call to confirm hours. Residents need to bring their own containers for all breweries.

CowTown Brewery, 1301 E Belknap St.

Panther Island Brewing, 501 N Main St.

Hop Fusion Ale Works, 200 E Broadway Ave.

Wild Acre Brewing, 1734 E El Paso St.

Plano

The City of Plano is giving out bottled water from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, or until supplies are gone. The distribution event will be at Grace Church Plano for anyone whose water has been shut off due to broken pipes.

Officials said up to 12 bottles of water per household are available. Grace Church Plano is located at 3301 Preston Road.

A contactless drive-through distribution site at the Plano Event Center, beginning Saturday. It will be located at the drive-up atrium on the north side of the center, which faces Spring Creek Parkway.

It will operate from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday through Monday.

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers will be providing free filtered water through Feb. 23.

The company says to fill up on free water, customers will need to provide their own jugs or bottles and select stores will have an assortment for purchase. Then, customers will take their filled receptacle to the register. Each person will be limited to two gallons of water.

Southlake

Gateway Church is providing free bottled water at its Southlake location at 700 Blessed Way Friday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.