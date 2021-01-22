North Texas woman arrested after Thursday night crash leaves one dead, police say

The crash involved six vehicles with one that caught on fire. The driver of that vehicle was Eugenio Villegas, who died at the scene, McKinney police said.

A North Texas woman has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night in McKinney that left one person dead.

Tiffany Woodruff was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter and is currently in the Collin County Jail, according to the McKinney Police Department.

The accident happened on W University Drive at Lake Forest Drive near Baylor Scott & Medical Center - McKinney, police said. Officers got to the scene around 8:00 p.m.

The crash involved six vehicles with one that caught on fire. The driver of that vehicle was Eugenio Villegas, and he died at the scene, according to the McKinney Police Department. Three other people were hospitalized.

Woodruff faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000, police say.