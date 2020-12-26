Officials: 23-year-old Dallas man gunned down in his vehicle

When officers arrived at the scene Friday night, they found 23-year-old Jose Loera shot multiple times inside his vehicle.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Authorities said around 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting call at 4626 Bernal Drive.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or at boz.rojas@dallacityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 229882-2020.