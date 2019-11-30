DALLAS — Updated with information from Dallas police about a DWI.

Nobody was taken to the hospital in a one-vehicle crash where a car crashed into a building Saturday at 3:32 p.m., Dallas police said.

The crash happened at 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

The driver was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were assigned to the scene, but officials said nobody was taken to the hospital.

