DALLAS — Updated with information from Dallas police about a DWI.
Nobody was taken to the hospital in a one-vehicle crash where a car crashed into a building Saturday at 3:32 p.m., Dallas police said.
The crash happened at 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.
The driver was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge, police said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue units were assigned to the scene, but officials said nobody was taken to the hospital.
