DALLAS — An attempted shooting led to a car chase from northwest Dallas to northeast Dallas Friday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, a man called 911 to report a shooting where a man, later identified as Ivan Hernandez, fired a handgun at him and drove away in a car with a man later identified as Marcos Salamanca. The man who was shot at was not hit, police said.

At 5:22 p.m. officers saw a vehicle in the 9700 block of Webb Chapel Road that matched the description the man gave them. They called for backup and then tried to perform a traffic stop. Salamanca was driving and refused to stop the car, police said.

Salamanca then led police on a chase that ended in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Ferguson Road in northeast Dallas when Salamanca was unable to exit the parking lot because of a metal barrier and ended up hitting a police car while trying to back out of the parking lot, police said.

Salamanca and Hernandez then exited the car and ran away. Police caught up with them and arrested them.

Both are now in the Dallas County jail. Salamanca was arrested on charges of evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a public servant. Hernandez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

Neither have bonds set yet.

