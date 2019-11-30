Early Thanksgiving morning, a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles shut down East Loop 820 for several hours in North Richland Hills and left a 17 year-old boy and his dog dead.

Naomi Martinez has been identified as the wrong-way driver who allegedly hit the three other cars, North Richland Hills police said.

Around 5:15 a.m., Martinez was driving a black Chevy Tahoe, entered an exit ramp near Holiday Lane and drove into oncoming traffic, according to police. The Tahoe hit two other SUVs and a sedan. The driver of the sedan was identified as Benjamin Castaneda, 17, who was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

A dog that was in the sedan with Castaneda also died on the scene.

A GoFundMe page describes Castaneda as "an amazing young man full of life and joy." It also says he had big dreams of pursuing a career in mariachi.

Martinez is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony.