Eastbound lanes of Loop 820 were shut down early Thursday morning due to a wrong-way crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

A wrong-way driver allegedly hit three other cars, prompting the closure, North Richland Hills police said.

Around 5:15 a.m., the driver of a black Chevy Tahoe entered an exit ramp near Holiday Lane and drove into oncoming traffic, according to police. The Tahoe hit two other SUVs and a sedan.

The crash sent three people to the hospital, officials said.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Tahoe and a third driver were also transported to the hospital in stable condition, per police.

A dog died in the crash as well.

The fourth driver was not majorly injured, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 820 are closed starting at Denton Highway, police said. Lanes had reopened by 8:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

