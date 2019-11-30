DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was driving away from an assist call Saturday morning around 4:40 with his siren off on Buckner Boulevard when he ran the red light at the intersection of Buckner and Elam Road.

He was hit on the driver's side of his squad car by a person driving westbound on Elam Road who had a green light. Both the officer and the other citizen were taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue with minor injuries.

