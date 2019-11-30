A 23-year-old man who solicited sex with and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday by the Celina and Waxahachie police departments on charges of online solicitation of a minor and sexual assault of a child.

Beau Smallwood, of Waxahachie, contacted a 16-year-old Celina girl through social media in September and October of 2019, police said. On Nov. 7, the girl's parents told the Celina Police Departement that their daughter had been sexually assaulted.

Police later found that Smallwood, then 22, did sexually assault the girl after soliciting sex online. Police obtained a search warrant for Smallwood's Waxahachie house, along with two arrest warrants.

The Celina police department and the Waxahachie police department executed the search warrant and arrested Smallwood Monday.

He was booked in the Collin County jail, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

