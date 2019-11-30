A Dallas police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning while assisting another accident near I-635 and the Dallas North Tollway.

A gray Toyota was traveling westbound when they were cut off, causing the driver to swerve and lose control of their vehicle, police said. The Toyota spun several times and collided with the squad car.

The airbag in the police unit deployed, causing a minor head injury to the officer who was inside. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution, police said.

The driver of the Toyota will not face any charges.