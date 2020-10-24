'Please let her go': Mother of missing woman last seen in Deep Ellum begs for her return

Marisela Botello disappeared on Oct. 4, after a trip to Deep Ellum in Dallas.

It's one of the most popular entertainment districts in Dallas. On the night of Oct. 4, Marisela Botello went to Deep Ellum to hang out.

That’s the last time anyone has seen Botello.

“Every day that passes is very difficult,” said Ernestina Valadez, Botella’s mother.

Botella's family said she flew to Dallas from Seattle to visit her ex-boyfriend.

But she went to Deep Ellum alone, taking a Lyft ride.

"If she went to visit him, why did he let her go alone that night? That's the number one question I have,” said Valadez.

Her family released a video they got from a bar on Elm Street. They said surveillance cameras captured Botello with an unknown man.

Dallas police have not verified the tape.

But Botello's family said it's her, and the man is the key to helping find her location.

"I don't know if it was a mistake that she went there because she was so happy to fly there to visit Dallas, and she never imagined something like this would happen. If someone knows something please tell us or let her go. I beg of you,” said Valadez.

Botello's belongings were found at her ex-boyfriend’s house. She has not used her cellphone or credit cards that might pinpoint her location.

Sources told WFAA there is a person of interest and police have questioned a few men.

Botello's mother wiped away tears. She said she knows with each passing day it will harder to find her daughter.