AMBER Alert canceled, but baby boy remains missing

The Alert had been continued every day since it went into effect on Sept. 18.

An AMBER Alert that has been continued for two weeks for a 5-week-old boy was canceled Friday, but the search for him continues.

The Alert had been continued every day since it went into effect on Sept. 18. It was discontinued due to the length of the alert, said Melissa Russell, AMBER Alert Coordinator.

"We still have hope that he will be found alive," she said.

The Texas Rangers, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and Wells Police Department (WPD) will continue their search for the child, identified as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.

He was last seen around 7 a.m Friday, Sept. 18, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells, about 65 miles southeast of Tyler.

The child has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a diaper the last time he was seen.

According to the Wells Police Department, the boy's father, DeAndre Argumon, has been arrested.

During a Sept. 22 press conference, the Wells Police Department spoke about DeAndre being arrested for endangering and/or abandoning a child. Prior to this arrest, officials say DeAndre had just been released from jail on Sept. 15, due to a parole violation.

Police are asking the public if they saw DeAndre driving a 2003 gray Ford Explorer between the hours of 10 a.m - 2 p.m. on Friday, to contact officials immediately. The vehicle has been located, but the infant is still missing.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts is asked to contact the WPD at 903-683-2271.