Geologist finds human remains while working in field, Lewisville officials say

A geologist found human remains Tuesday afternoon while working in a field in Lewisville, city officials said.

Officials said a skull and "a few other bones" were discovered around 2 p.m. near the 2300 block of E. Business 121.

Investigators said the remains appear to be those of an adult. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner plans to send anthropologists to the scene Wednesday morning.

The Lewisville Police Department said it doesn't have any active missing persons cases so it plans to reach out to surrounding law enforcement agencies to check if they do.