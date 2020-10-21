3-year-old child dies after being found in pond Tuesday, Frisco police say

Authorities said based on the initial investigation, foul play is not suspected at this time.

A 3-year-old child died Wednesday morning after being found in a pond and then hospitalized overnight, authorities said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Frisco police responded to the 2200 Block of Chenault Drive in reference to a missing child.

About 20 minutes later, officials found the child in a homeowner's association pond near the intersection of East Talon Drive and Spirit Falls Drive.

Police rescued the child from the water and transported the victim to the hospital. The child was hospitalized overnight in Dallas but was pronounced dead around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities said they do not plan to release the name of the child and that based on the initial investigation, foul play is not suspected at this time.