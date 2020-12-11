'It’s a complete nightmare': Mom, partner of missing Dallas businessman plead for his safe return

KPMG Executive Alan White has not been since the morning of Oct. 22. The family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Alan White’s mother and his longtime partner are pleading for his safe return, as the Dallas businessman has now been missing for three weeks.

The KPMG executive went to workout at LA Fitness on Haskell Avenue at 5 a.m. on Oct. 22. He left the gym about 5:40 a.m., and was captured on video pumping gas around 6 a.m. at the Race Trac at Inwood and Maple.

He has not been seen since.

“I’m not going to give up hope at all. Until they tell me that he’s gone,” his mother Maralu Craven said. “Somebody has to know something.”

Rusty Jenkins is White’s partner of 18 years.

“When he wasn’t home at 6:15, I thought it was odd. When he wasn’t home at 6:30, I knew something was wrong. When he wasn’t home by 6:45, I was panicking,” Jenkins said.

“I got in the car at 7, drove the route back and forth trying to find him. Trying to find evidence of a wreck somewhere. I was calling the hospitals trying to find out if there was an unidentified John Doe in any of the hospitals, because I didn’t know if he had his ID with him or not," she continued.

Days after his disappearance, Dallas police located his missing vehicle in South Dallas, but Alan was not inside.

His family is pleading for the public’s help.

“I don’t understand this. I don’t understand this at all,” Craven said with tears filling her eyes. “And if somebody’s got him and he’s hurt, bring him to us. We’ll take care of him. Because you evidently want money, you don’t want his car, so why are you holding him, if you are holding him?”

“Anyone who has seen anything, please come forward,” Jenkins said. “No matter how little they think it is or insignificant, it may be a big piece of the puzzle to the police.”

The family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Call the tip hotline at 800-403-8024 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

Alan’s mom is in from Florida and on a mission to find her son. She’s been working with the police to get answers.

“I never thought at 82 years old that I’d be going to the police station for a son that never caused any trouble at all,” Craven said. “I’ve got so many prayer warriors. And if it wasn’t for my faith in God, I’d lose it right now.”

Her faith gives her hope.