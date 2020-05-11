Video: Missing Dallas man seen getting gas the morning he disappeared

New video surveillance footage shows 55-year-old Alan White pumping gas at a RaceTrac on Inwood Road.

Surveillance footage from a RaceTrac gas station on Inwood Road in Dallas shows Alan White at 6 a.m. Oct. 22.

White's family, who shared the new video, said he left the gas station and drove north on Inwood toward his house.

He has not been seen since.

#NEW I’ve obtained new video of Dallas businessman Alan White pumping gas at a Race Trac on Inwood Road at 6 am Thursday, Oct. 22.



White was last seen leaving LA fitness off Haskell at 5:38 that day. Now we know he got gas.



15k reward for info leading to his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/hPUg8HI4pf — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) November 5, 2020

The vehicle he was driving, a black Porsche Macan loaner car from a dealership, was found a week after his disappearance in South Dallas.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to White's whereabouts. His family and friends have been searching for the 55-year-old KPMG executive and asking for the public's help.

“We know that someone out there knows something about him, and we just want him home safe and sound,” White's brother Tim said after the car was found. “If someone has taken him or has done something with him physically, and he’s no longer around, we’ll have to deal with that, but we just want to find him.”

White is described as 5-foot-11-inches, weighs around 160 pounds and has graying hair.