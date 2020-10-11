Homicide investigation underway after missing man's body found, Dallas police say

The body of 31-year-old Lamarcus Washington was discovered in a wooded area Thursday, Nov. 5.

A homicide investigation is underway after Dallas police found the body of a man missing for nearly a month, officials say.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 officers were called to 3000 Southerland Avenue in reference to a body found in a wooded area, police said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 31-year-old Lamarcus Washington and determined he died from homicidal violence.

Police said Washington’s family reported him missing on Sept. 10.

If you have any information concerning this crime, call Det. Josue Rodriguez with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3994 or email josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 197888-2020.