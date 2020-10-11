Fort Worth police investigate possible 'gang-related' shooting

Four people went to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:54 p.m. near a convenience store on East Rosedale Street.

"The incident details are not clear," police officials said.

But four people, including two juveniles, went to the hospital with injuries.

One was shot in the foot, another was shot in the left shoulder, one man was shot in the left calf and another man was shot in the right leg, police officials said.

The four people are expected to survive.

There have been no arrests. Gang detectives have been assigned to the investigation.