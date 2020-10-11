Grandfather and 4-year-old girl hurt in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

Both were stable when taken to the hospital, police said.

Updated at 6:30 a.m. with additional information.

A man and his granddaughter were both shot in a drive-by shooting Monday night, Dallas police said.

Officers on scene told WFAA they responded just before 11 p.m. to the shooting call on the 2800 block of East Overton Road.

Police said shots were fired from a vehicle driving around an apartment complex.

The grandfather and 4-year-old girl happened to be outside at the time of the shooting, and they were struck by the gunfire, according to police. The girl was shot in the leg and the man was hit in his foot.

Both victims were stable when taken to a local hospital, police said.

Officers do not believe the pair were the intended targets of the shooting.