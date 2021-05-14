Missing man's body found by land surveyors in wooded area behind Paul Quinn College, family says

DALLAS — A body found Thursday in a wooded area behind Paul Quinn College campus in Dallas has been identified as 55-year-old Alan White, who has been missing since October 2020, officials said on Friday.
On Thursday, land surveyors working for the college discovered the body at 12:45 p.m. and a detective called White's family wanting more details about what he was wearing, the family told WFAA.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed that it was White. His cause of death has not been released.
On Oct. 22, White, who worked as a KPMG executive, went to workout at LA Fitness on Haskell Avenue at 5 a.m. He left the gym about 5:40 a.m. and was captured on video pumping gas around 6 a.m. at the Race Trac at Inwood and Maple.
RELATED: 'Someone out there knows something': Family pushes to find missing 55-year-old Dallas man after car is found
Days after his disappearance, Dallas police located his missing vehicle in South Dallas, but White was not inside.
On Thursday, his body was found less than a mile away from where the car was found.
The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information that leads to a conviction or arrest.
“I’m not going to give up hope at all. Until they tell me that he’s gone,” his mother Maralu Craven told WFAA in November. “Somebody has to know something.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Barnes at 214-283-4818 or eric.barnes@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 188623-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for a felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at: 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.