Missing man's body found by land surveyors in wooded area behind Paul Quinn College, family says

Alan White, who worked as a KPMG executive, has been missing since the morning of Oct. 22, 2020 after he went for a workout and stopped at a gas station.

DALLAS — A body found Thursday in a wooded area behind Paul Quinn College campus in Dallas has been identified as 55-year-old Alan White, who has been missing since October 2020, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, land surveyors working for the college discovered the body at 12:45 p.m. and a detective called White's family wanting more details about what he was wearing, the family told WFAA.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed that it was White. His cause of death has not been released.

On Oct. 22, White, who worked as a KPMG executive, went to workout at LA Fitness on Haskell Avenue at 5 a.m. He left the gym about 5:40 a.m. and was captured on video pumping gas around 6 a.m. at the Race Trac at Inwood and Maple.

Days after his disappearance, Dallas police located his missing vehicle in South Dallas, but White was not inside.

On Thursday, his body was found less than a mile away from where the car was found.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information that leads to a conviction or arrest.

“I’m not going to give up hope at all. Until they tell me that he’s gone,” his mother Maralu Craven told WFAA in November. “Somebody has to know something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Barnes at 214-283-4818 or eric.barnes@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 188623-2020.