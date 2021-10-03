Watch live: Dallas mayor, police chief discuss new public safety lighting initiative

The news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Opportunity Park in Dallas. The city said it installed 76 exterior lights nearby to deter nighttime violence.

DALLAS — Dallas officials are holding a news conference Wednesday evening to discuss a new public safety lighting initiative that they hope will deter nighttime crime.

Mayor Eric Johnson, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, and other leaders are expected to give an update on programs recommended by the Mayor's Task Force on Safe Communities.

The news conference will take place at Opportunity Park near the 3100 block of Pine Street. The city said it has installed 76 new exterior lights nearby to deter nighttime violence.

Last year, the city ended the year with 251 murders, including two killings that occurred in the final hour of 2020, according to a departmental spokesman. It was the highest number of homicides in more than 15 years.

Dallas also experienced a violent start to 2021, when three people were killed and three others were injured in multiple incidents the first weekend of the year. Those incidents included several shootings and a stabbing.

Months later, responding to killings and aggravated assault crimes remains a priority, according to the Dallas Police Department’s command staff.

During the month of February, data show DPD investigated 18 homicides. There were 302 aggravated assaults reported in the same month.

“Obviously our priority is to save lives. Save as many lives as we can,” Chief Eddie Garcia told Dallas City Council’s Public Safety Committee members during a meeting last month.

Garcia vowed to tackle violent crime. He has been highlighting recent gun seizures and drug house raids on his social media pages, all while his team is working on tweaking the department’s violent crime reduction plan and strategies.

”When the plan comes finally comes out, there’s going to be an expectation that officers will be spending their free patrol time in our areas of concern and need,” Garcia explained.