1 person killed, 3 injured in violent start to 2021 in Dallas

Violence in the city has continued to remain prevalent as 2021 has begun.

At least one person was killed and three people were injured in multiple violent incidents that began the new year across the city of Dallas, police said.

The incidents come on the heels of the end of a violent year in the city, which saw its highest number in homicides in more than 15 years.

“It's almost one every night,” Sheldon Smith, the president of the Dallas chapter of the National Black Police Association, told WFAA at the end of the year. “They happen downtown, they happen in southern Dallas, North Dallas. They’re occurring all over the place.”

During the last nine days of 2020, it was more than one every night. During that time period, there were at least 13 killings – one of them an 18-year-old college-bound senior killed on his porch in what police sources say was a seemingly random act of violence.

That violence has continued to remain prevalent as 2021 has begun.

A 49-year-old man was fatally stabbed around 3:30 p.m. on New Year's Day at a bus stop on the 6200 block of Highland Hills, Dallas police said.

Jermaine Maurice Holloway had been stabbed multiple times at the bus stop. First responders took him to a local hospital, but he died from the wounds.

Police are asking that anyone with any information contact Det. Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 000399-2021.

Later that night, a man was walking on the 9500 block of Forest Lane when someone shot him, police said.

Police spoke with him as he was receiving treatment at a local hospital around 1 a.m. He had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and told police he didn't know who shot him.

Then, around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, two people in a car flagged down officers who were working a major accident scene on the 200 block of West Kiest Boulevard.

They told police they had bene shot at on the 3500 block of Fawn Valley Drive. The car had been obviously damaged by the gunfire and both of them had been injured in the shooting as well.