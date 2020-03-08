Man accused of stealing supplies from COVID-19 testing site

Parkland health's COVID-19 testing site delayed its opening because all the equipment and supplies were stolen

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on a burglary charge in connection with a burglary at a COVID-19 testing site.

Thomas Glenn Prater, 39, is accused of stealing the testing equipment and supplies between July 11 and July 12 at The Salvation Army's Pleasant Grove community center.

At the time of the burglary, Parkland health officials said they believed multiple people broke into the site's storage location and "stole all of the equipment and supplies used to conduct testing."

Prater is the only person currently arrested in connection with the case.

Prater was identified by a Balch Springs officer who had recently arrested the man and by an anonymous caller who also identified him, police said.

Prater is currently being held in the Kaufman County jail on burglary charges. He also faces charges of mail theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

His bond for these three charges is currently $57,500.