Tarrant County residents can sign up for free saliva COVID-19 , City of Fort Worth says

The City of Fort Worth announced it’s partnering with Tarrant County to launch a pilot program -- in which residents can sign up to receive a free COVID-19 saliva test next week.

The City says the tests will be conducted by appointment only starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 at J.P. Elder Middle School, located at 709 N.W. 21st Street. There will be 300 tests available per day.

The new testing opportunity comes as city leaders address the need for more COVID-19 testing as cases continue to rise across the county.

Saturday, health officials reported 288 newly confirmed cases and five more deaths.

“This saliva testing pilot program is a great opportunity to provide accessible testing alternatives to our residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19, while also increasing testing capacity in an area with increased positive cases,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

If you would like to get tested, you can register online at https://covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com beginning Sunday, July 19. If you don’t have access to a computer, you may call 817-248-6299 to schedule an appointment.

Once registered, residents are asked to bring a smart phone to the testing site to link a patient profile. For resident without a smart phone, they can receive assistance from staff onsite, the City says.