Opening of Pleasant Grove testing site delayed due to overnight theft

DALLAS — A new walk-up COVID-19 testing site that was scheduled to open Monday had equipment and supplies stolen overnight, officials said.

The site, which is located at The Salvation Army's Pleasant Grove community center, will open 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Parkland officials said.

Overnight, between Sunday and Monday, Parkland said they believe multiple people broke into the site's storage location and "stole all of the equipment and supplies used to conduct testing."

The new site at 8341 Elam Road is replacing the walk-up site at Inspired Vision Compassion Center, which closed Friday. Once open, it will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until test capacity is reached, Monday through Saturday.

Two other walk-up locations are also operating Red Bird Mall at 7222 S. Westmoreland Road and Sam Tasby Middle School at 7001 Fair Oaks Avenue. Both are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The testing locations are a partnership between Dallas County and the Parkland Health & Hospital System.