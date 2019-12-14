IRVING, Texas — This story has been updated with a written statement from a Spectrum spokesperson.

A man is accused of stabbing an 83-year-old woman to death, police say.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Roy Holden Jr. around 3 p.m. Friday in Mesquite.

He faces a capital murder charge in the death of 83-year-old Betty Thomas.

Authorities discovered Thomas' body Thursday evening after responding to an unconscious person call at the 3000 block of East Cortez Court.

According to detectives, Thomas had multiple stab wounds and was dead when officers arrived.

Authorities say Holden works for a utility service provider and that's how he knew the victim.

A Spectrum spokesperson released the following written statement:

"This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and her family and friends. We are actively working with Irving police as they conduct their investigation."

As of Friday night, Holden is being held at the Irving Police Department.

Detectives say the motive for the murder is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irving police at 972-273-1010. Please refer to case no. 19-28227. Tips can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

